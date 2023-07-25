CHECK IT OUT: Borg Cube Glowing Chair

Say it with us now... resistance to the new Star Trek Borg Cube Glowing Chair will be... futile. It's a Borg cube that, in the dark, glows green (or one of 15 other colors), and it can be used as a chair, a footstool and/or a mood light. And it not only glows in 16 colors, but it can be set to flash, strobe or fade from color to color. Oh, and it's got a rechargeable internal battery.

The Star Trek Borg Cube Glowing Chair measures 15.5" and weighs nine pounds. It includes the mood light, a remote control and a 6 foot 110V US AC power cord. Available now, it costs $199. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.