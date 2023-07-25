Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 4, 2015

    CHECK IT OUT: Borg Cube Glowing Chair

    CHECK IT OUT: Borg Cube Glowing Chair

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Say it with us now... resistance to the new Star Trek Borg Cube Glowing Chair will be... futile. It's a Borg cube that, in the dark, glows green (or one of 15 other colors), and it can be used as a chair, a footstool and/or a mood light. And it not only glows in 16 colors, but it can be set to flash, strobe or fade from color to color. Oh, and it's got a rechargeable internal battery.

    The Star Trek Borg Cube Glowing Chair measures 15.5" and weighs nine pounds. It includes the mood light, a remote control and a 6 foot 110V US AC power cord. Available now, it costs $199. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top