Published Nov 14, 2015
CHECK IT OUT: Art for IDW's Starfleet Academy & Reader's Guide
CHECK IT OUT: Art for IDW's Starfleet Academy & Reader's Guide
IDW Publishing has a couple of cool gifts on the way for Star Trek fans this holiday season, and StarTrek.com has the details and exclusive art. First up is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #1, which we've previously detailed and which will be available next month. Today, we're pleased to present the variant cover by Elsa Charretier. "When IDW offered me the opportunity to draw this cover, I was really excited to be working on a new aspect of Star Trek that's young, fresh and fun," Charretier told StarTrek.com. "Mike (Johnson) and Ryan (Parrott) are both excellent writers, and I trust them to do a fantastic job on the series."
And then there's the Star Trek Reader's Guide, a reader incentive that's now available online and at conventions. “Are you a fan of the Star Trek films, but unsure where to start with IDW’s Star Trek comics?" IDW editor Sarah Gaydos asks. "Or -- are you all caught up on Star Trek/Green Lantern, and need to know what to read next? This is our quick reader’s guide to get you going.”
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.