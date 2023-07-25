CHECK IT OUT: Art for IDW's Starfleet Academy & Reader's Guide

IDW Publishing has a couple of cool gifts on the way for Star Trek fans this holiday season, and StarTrek.com has the details and exclusive art. First up is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy #1, which we've previously detailed and which will be available next month. Today, we're pleased to present the variant cover by Elsa Charretier. "When IDW offered me the opportunity to draw this cover, I was really excited to be working on a new aspect of Star Trek that's young, fresh and fun," Charretier told StarTrek.com. "Mike (Johnson) and Ryan (Parrott) are both excellent writers, and I trust them to do a fantastic job on the series."