CHECK 'EM OUT: Two Exclusive Clips from Nimoy/COPD Documentary

COPD, or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, is the illness that claimed Nimoy's life in February. Most people aren’t aware of the condition, even though it’s one of the most-prevalent lung diseases diagnosed today and despite the fact that it ranks as the third most-common cause of death in America. Nimoy disclosed his diagnosis in 2014 and spent his remaining days talking and tweeting about the illness, revealing how his years of smoking caused it, and imploring anyone who smoked to do the logical thing – and quit. Julie Nimoy and David Knight discussed the documentary in detail with StarTrek.com in September.