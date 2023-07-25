Published Nov 4, 2014
CHECK 'EM OUT: Star Trek: The Original Series Puzzles
Aquarius has just introduced a new 600-piece puzzle... or puzzles. The product is actually double-sided: you can assemble a USS Enterprise NCC-1701 and/or a montage of Star Trek: The Original Series images that form the shape of the USS Enterprise. It costs $19.99. Click HERE to purchase via www.Amazon.com.
Aquarius has also released a 1000-piece Star Trek: The Original Series puzzle that, when assembled, depicts the main crew. From left to right, there's Scotty, Chekov, McCoy, Kirk, Spock, Sulu and Uhura. It costs $14.99. Click HERE to purchase from www.Amazon.com.
Also available are "desk standees" of Kirk, Spock and McCoy, which are two-piece puzzle that pop out and stand up. Each sells for $9.99. Click HERE to purchase from www.Amazon.com.