    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 1, 2014

    Check 'Em Out: Star Trek Metal Earth 3D Metal Model Kits

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D, Klingon Vor’Cha class, USS Enterprise NCC-1701 and Klingon Bird-of-Prey will all take flight this month as Star Trek Metal Earth 3D metal model kits from Fascinations. Each Star Trek kit consists of two four-inch square sheets of stainless steel. Assembly is easy: just pop out the pieces from the sheet and connect using tabs and holes. No glue is required and the models can be assembled without tools, although tweezers or needle-nose pliers are a great help to bend the tabs and save modelers from sore fingers. The sizes of the finished 3D models range from about 3.5” to 4.5” inches.

    Each model will be sold separately and will cost $12.95. Visit www.Fascinations.com to purchase.

