Check 'Em Out: Star Trek Metal Earth 3D Metal Model Kits

The USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D, Klingon Vor’Cha class, USS Enterprise NCC-1701 and Klingon Bird-of-Prey will all take flight this month as Star Trek Metal Earth 3D metal model kits from Fascinations. Each Star Trek kit consists of two four-inch square sheets of stainless steel. Assembly is easy: just pop out the pieces from the sheet and connect using tabs and holes. No glue is required and the models can be assembled without tools, although tweezers or needle-nose pliers are a great help to bend the tabs and save modelers from sore fingers. The sizes of the finished 3D models range from about 3.5” to 4.5” inches.