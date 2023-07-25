Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 27, 2015

    Check 'Em Out: Phaser and Tricorder Cushions

    Check 'Em Out: Phaser and Tricorder Cushions

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Just in time for the holidays, Robe Factory has unveiled two new Star Trek products -- and StarTrek.com has photos and details about both. First up is a Star TrekTOS Phaser Cushion. Fans can set their phasers to rest with this, as it's a super-soft 100% polyester 3D cushion/pillow that measures 26 inches by 33.4 inches. Currently in stock, it costs $39.99. Order now at www.amazon.com for free shipping.

    And in that same vein, Robe Factory is also offering a Star TrekTOS Tricorder Cushion. The super-soft 100% polyester 3D cushion/pillow measures 16.5 inches by 11 inches. It's in stock now and costs $19.99. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase.

    If you're looking for a great deal, buy both for $50. Go to www.Amazon.com to do so.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top