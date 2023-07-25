Check 'Em Out: Phaser and Tricorder Cushions

Just in time for the holidays, Robe Factory has unveiled two new Star Trek products -- and StarTrek.com has photos and details about both. First up is a Star TrekTOS Phaser Cushion. Fans can set their phasers to rest with this, as it's a super-soft 100% polyester 3D cushion/pillow that measures 26 inches by 33.4 inches. Currently in stock, it costs $39.99. Order now at www.amazon.com for free shipping.

And in that same vein, Robe Factory is also offering a Star TrekTOS Tricorder Cushion. The super-soft 100% polyester 3D cushion/pillow measures 16.5 inches by 11 inches. It's in stock now and costs $19.99. Go to www.amazon.com to purchase.

If you're looking for a great deal, buy both for $50. Go to www.Amazon.com to do so.