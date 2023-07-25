Published Sep 22, 2017
CHECK 'EM OUT: New Discovery Episodic Photos
CHECK 'EM OUT: New Discovery Episodic Photos
Brand-new episodic photos have just been released from the first two installments of Star Trek: Discovery, "The Vulcan Hello" and "Battle at the Binary Stars." Check them out below:
Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham
Klingon leader, T'Kuvma
Klingons L'Rell and T'Kuvma
Vulcan Ambassador, Sarek
Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham
Star Trek: Discovery will debut September 24 on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series will premiere on Netflix in the rest of the world on September 25.