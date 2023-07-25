Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 22, 2017

    CHECK 'EM OUT: New Discovery Episodic Photos

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Brand-new episodic photos have just been released from the first two installments of Star Trek: Discovery, "The Vulcan Hello" and "Battle at the Binary Stars." Check them out below:

    Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham

    Klingon leader, T'Kuvma

    Klingons L'Rell and T'Kuvma

    Vulcan Ambassador, Sarek

    Star Trek: Discovery will debut September 24 on CBS All Access in the U.S. and Space Channel in Canada. The series will premiere on Netflix in the rest of the world on September 25.

