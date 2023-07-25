CHECK 'EM OUT: Japan-Exclusive Trek-Themed Crystal Products

Star Trek's ever-growing international popularity is crystal clear. How so? Daiko Seisakusho Co., Ltd. and Star Trek Network Japan have just joined forces to offer a variety of Star Trek-themed products, including crystal art. The 3D crystal art products -- currently available only in Japan -- have been created using highly precise laser processing. Among them are a USS Enterprise NCC-1701 Refit, K'tinga class battlecruiser, Romulan Warbird and Deep Space 9.