Published Nov 27, 2015
Check 'Em Out: Cyber Monday Deals
In case you missed all the great Black Friday deals for Star Trek products, many of them are still ongoing -- and there are some additions as well for Cyber Monday. StarTrek.com has gathered them all together into one, easily readable list for you. Check them out now:
Visit the Star Trek Shop during Cyber Monday and get 25% off site-wide plus free shipping on all orders. Be sure to use code CYBER25 at checkout!
Anovos is offering a tunic price drop for all remaining TOS Standards, Trek Movie Tunics, and the TNG Tunics to $150.00 USD. Also, discounted are remaining ties ($15) and laser pointers ($10).
Use the code MGKMON15 for 15% off site-wide. And then ther's MGKMON20 for 20% off any purchase over $75, as well as MGKHOUR for 30% off all orders made between 3PM and 7PM PT.
Get 25% off with the coupon code CYBERSHOP25 for Cyber Monday. Good through to 12/1. Already running, and good through January 1, is an Ugly Sweater t-shirt promo, with the shirt costing just $10.
Free US Smart Post Shipping is available on orders of $25.00 or more. Also, on Cyber Monday only, five (5) lucky customers who order that day will receive a $100 Her Universe gift card with their order.
The Star Trek Electronic Door Chime remains one of the most popular Trek products in the universe. And, only on Cyber Monday, it'll be 30% off.