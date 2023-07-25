Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 27, 2015

    Check 'Em Out: Cyber Monday Deals

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    In case you missed all the great Black Friday deals for Star Trek products, many of them are still ongoing -- and there are some additions as well for Cyber Monday. StarTrek.com has gathered them all together into one, easily readable list for you. Check them out now:

    StarTrek.com Shop

    Visit the Star Trek Shop during Cyber Monday and get 25% off site-wide plus free shipping on all orders. Be sure to use code CYBER25 at checkout!

    ANOVOS:

    Anovos is offering a tunic price drop for all remaining TOS Standards, Trek Movie Tunics, and the TNG Tunics to $150.00 USD. Also, discounted are remaining ties ($15) and laser pointers ($10).

    Welovefine:

    Use the code MGKMON15 for 15% off site-wide. And then ther's MGKMON20 for 20% off any purchase over $75, as well as MGKHOUR for 30% off all orders made between 3PM and 7PM PT.

    CafePress:

    Get 25% off with the coupon code CYBERSHOP25 for Cyber Monday. Good through to 12/1. Already running, and good through January 1, is an Ugly Sweater t-shirt promo, with the shirt costing just $10.

    HerUniverse:

    Free US Smart Post Shipping is available on orders of $25.00 or more. Also, on Cyber Monday only, five (5) lucky customers who order that day will receive a $100 Her Universe gift card with their order.

    ThinkGeek:

    The Star Trek Electronic Door Chime remains one of the most popular Trek products in the universe. And, only on Cyber Monday, it'll be 30% off.

