Chase Masterson & Scott Palm Guest Blog: In Real Life

What a very “Star Trek” lesson that is.

I kept in touch with Scott via email and phone, and in those weeks and months of getting to know him, I learned that he’s a business owner, training caregivers to work with disabled people. He’s dry-witted and can be very funny. And when Scott puts his mind to something within his reach, chances are, it will probably happen.

So when Scott asked me to help him put together a plan to attend the Vegas con, I was ready to help. I asked him to create a budget, which he did, stat. He researched fundraising sites and finally found the one that would take the least percentage. I researched several Make-A-Wish type foundations, and we made some approaches, but no luck. Scott received some money from family, but our combined total wasn’t nearly enough.

Then the company that makes his communication device offered to donate matching funds. So I put the word out to ChaseClub -- an extraordinarily loyal and sweet bunch -- and donations started rolling in.

More inspiring yet, Scott earned money to pitch in, traveling more than 200 miles around the state of Washington to give his disability awareness classes.

Scott took initiative to reserve flights, rooms, ground transport and necessary equipment for him and his caregivers. I helped him handle a few logistics…

And the fun began.

And what happened in Vegas isn’t staying in Vegas; in addition to great memories, Scott made a whole new group of friends, both in Vegas and online, through this process. I’ll let Scott tell you the bulk of the Vegas story in his own words, but I’ll leave you with this:

People ask me what I’m a geek about. And sometimes I feel left out of conversations in geekdom, because I don’t get a chance to watch every episode of any show, and there are lots of popular movies I miss. What do I love to geek out about? Lending a hand where I can.

It’s fun.

Don’t get me wrong. Great stories are essential to our lives. But let’s not just watch them. Let’s make them come alive in real life. Let’s boldly go and do things that spread encouragement and healing, and that make life better for people who have it tough. You can do this, every day. To start, simply keep your eyes open.

Be the Captain of your own ship in this way, and I promise you, you’ll have voyages #IRL you will never forget.