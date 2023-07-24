Chase Masterson on Bringing Admiral Leeta Back to Star Trek Online

Admiral Leeta is back from the Mirror Universe in Reflections, the newest update to the free-to-play MMORPG, Star Trek Online. In this exclusive interview with Star Trek.com, we catch up with Deep Space Nine’s very own Chase Masterson to talk about whether players can finally trust this version of Leeta and discuss how IDIC has helped her anti-bullying organization, Pop Culture Hero Coalition.

Star Trek Online: On Star Trek Day, we heard about how all the different shows have changed people’s lives. Why do you think Deep Space Nine still resonates so well with fans?

Chase Masterson:Deep Space Nine is Star Trek at its very heart. DS9 speaks of the Infinite Diversity and Infinite Combinations that was such a huge part of why Roddenberry created Star Trek - to show that we all have our rightful place in society, that each person is valuable and deserves a seat at the table. The fact that Deep Space Nine had a Black captain is one evidence of that, and there are so many others.

Then you look further at the show and what it said about family and justice - and risk. Kirk said “Risk is our business” and this is a whole space station taking risks every day, partly because they’re at war but also because of their relationships, which were so connected and interpersonal. Kirk’s ship boldly went into the universe. DS9 had us boldly going into our relationships, into ourselves, and into our own psyches.

Deep Space Nine explores the tenets of Star Trek through a deep personal lense and we still hear every day how close it is to fans’ hearts. Because the journeys of these characters are so deeply personal, DS9 helps other people get through their personal issues. It helps them face their own challenges because they see their heroes on-screen facing unthinkable obstacles and boldly going anyway. This includes challenges in our relationships, which is perhaps the most difficult kind of challenge of all.

We’re so excited to see you return to Star Trek Online. Can you tell us how you originally got involved with the game?

CM: It’s a great story. I really wanted to be in Star Trek Online, and the fans campaigned for it. So Leeta was actually the third character to be added to STO. First was Leonard Nimoy, second was Zachary Quinto (who plays a Khitomer Emergency Medical Hologram in the game but everyone knows as Spock from the J.J. Abrams films) and third was me. So it was the big triumvirate, Spock, Spock and Leeta. I know it makes no sense but that’s what happened and I couldn't be more honored and grateful that the fans asked for this. It’s such great company to be in.