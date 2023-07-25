Charles Napier, 1936-2011

StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of actor Charles Napier, who died on October 5 after collapsing in his house. The veteran character actor, best known for playing tough guys in dozens of movies and TV shows -- including Supervixens, The Blues Brothers, Silence of the Lambs and two Austin Powers films -- made his mark on two Star Trek series... decades apart. Napier memorably played Adam in the third-season TOS episode "The Way to Eden" and General Rex Denning in the popular fourth-season Deep Space Nine episode "Little Green Men." Napier was 75. Our condolences to his family, friends and fans.