Published Dec 2, 2017
Character You'd Want To Get For Secret Santa Is...
Which Star Trek character would you want to get for Secret Santa? That's the question StarTrek.com asked for our weekly poll, and we gave you the following characters from which to choose: Data, L'Rell, Spock, Seven of Nine, Quark and T'Pol. Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:
Data (31%)
Seven of Nine (28%)
Spock (17%)
Quark (13%)
T'Pol (10%)
L'Rell (1%)
