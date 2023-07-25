Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 2, 2017

    Character You'd Want To Get For Secret Santa Is...

    Character You'd Want To Get For Secret Santa Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Which Star Trek character would you want to get for Secret Santa? That's the question StarTrek.com asked for our weekly poll, and we gave you the following characters from which to choose: Data, L'Rell, Spock, Seven of Nine, Quark and T'Pol. Thousands of fans voted, and here are the results:

    Data (31%)

    Seven of Nine (28%)

    Spock (17%)

    Quark (13%)

    T'Pol (10%)

    L'Rell (1%)

    And don't forget to vote in this week's poll...

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top