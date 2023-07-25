Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jul 23, 2016

    Character That Best Represented Humanity Was...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Data, The Doctor, Odo, Seven of Nine, Spock and T'Pol are often referred to as the Star Trek characters that most represented humanity and turned the mirror on ourselves. So, putting a spin on that, StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which character best represents humanity? More than 5,000 fans voted, and here are the results:

    Data (42%)

    The Doctor (21% 1299 votes)

    Spock (21% 1290 votes)

    Seven of Nine (10%)

    Odo (4%)

    T'Pol (2%)

    And did your fellow fans agree with the character you chose?

