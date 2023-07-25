Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Aug 25, 2013

    Chang And Worf Fine Art Posters Available Now

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you’re itching to get your Klingon on, look no further than Generation Gallery, which is offering a set of two Klingon pieces from its Star Trek fine art collection. There’s Worf the Warrior and Chang the Warrior, both of which are realized in black, white and red on 300gsm textured fine art paper. The copy beneath Worf reads “A warrior fights to the death” in Klingon and English, while the copy beneath Chang reads “Revenge is a dish best served cold,” also in Klingon and English.


    Click HERE for additional details.

