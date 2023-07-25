"Chain of Command, Part II" -- 24 Years Later

“Chain of Command, Part II,” the closing installment in one of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s most-powerful two-parters, aired on December 21, 1992 – or 24 years ago today. The main storyline followed Picard as he struggled mightily to withstand Gul Madred’s brutal torture of him. Meanwhile, the Enterprise crew did what they could to save Picard, even as they – and particularly Riker – clashed with the man now calling the shots, Captain Jellico. Check out some fact, figures and anecdotes relating to “Chain of Command, Part II.”