Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard

    Published Jul 24, 2018

    Chabon Writes Short Trek, "Calypso"

    Chabon Writes Short Trek, "Calypso"

    By StarTrek.com
    Star Trek: Short Treks

    StarTrek.com

    And now it can be revealed. Alex Kurtzman announced at San Diego Comic-Con that four Star Trek: Short Treks would herald season two of Star Trek: Discovery, one each focusing on Saru, Tilly and Harry Mudd, with Rainn Wilson reprising his role as Mudd and directing that episode. It's since been confirmed that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Michael Chabon has written one of the four installments, "Calypso."

    Chabon broke the news on Instagram, noting that he was on the set in Toronto for the three-day-long filming of the episode, which stars "the blazingly talented" Aldis Hodge and was directed by "the brilliant" Olatunde Osunsanmi, who helmed the season-one Discovery episode, "Butcher's Knife Cares Not For The Lamb's Cry, The." Hodge, whose credits include Leverage, Straight Outta Compton and Underground, will play Craft, a character who will be new to the world of Discovery.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top