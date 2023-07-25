Chabon Writes Short Trek, "Calypso"

Chabon broke the news on Instagram, noting that he was on the set in Toronto for the three-day-long filming of the episode, which stars "the blazingly talented" Aldis Hodge and was directed by "the brilliant" Olatunde Osunsanmi, who helmed the season-one Discovery episode, "Butcher's Knife Cares Not For The Lamb's Cry, The." Hodge, whose credits include Leverage, Straight Outta Compton and Underground, will play Craft, a character who will be new to the world of Discovery.