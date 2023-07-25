Celebrating the Work of Khan Production Designer Joseph Jennings

This image is of Jennings on the Ceti Alpha V set as it was being built during 1981, before filming during late December of that year. Within a few hours, on top of the wood floor that Jennings is standing upon, crews will pump in thousands of pounds of sand to create the harsh environment. The picture represents not only Jennings’ talent, but also the hard work of the carpenters and construction teams who made the scene so memorable. These artists would paint the sky of the planet on the background walls, bring in the sand using enormous pumping mechanisms, rack it into place, all upon the skeleton set built by the construction workers and while dealing the particles of sand getting everywhere.

We may not know all their names or faces, but their work is appreciated and helped make ST II arguable one of the most important science fiction films ever made.

Special thanks to Nicholas Meyer and the University of Iowa.

