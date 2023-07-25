Celebrating The Undiscovered Country's 25th Anniversary

The politically charged storyline, which involved the Klingons, Vulcans and Federation, echoed the realities of the day, most specifically the Cold War, but perestroika as well. Rura Penthe is unmistakably a gulag. Spock even invokes a Vulcan proverb: “Only Nixon could go to China.” Kirk, meanwhile, considers his own deep-seated prejudices and the possibility of a universe sans an enemy against whom to wage war. Meyer, who’d directed The Wrath of Khan, reclaimed his seat on set and worked from a script that he co-wrote (with Denny Martin Flinn) based on an idea developed by Nimoy. Meyer capitalized on state-of-the-art visual effects technology, notably the CGI that enabled Martia (Iman) to morph and gave us the sight of Kirk vs. Kirk. Back then, the effect was only just starting to wow people who'd seen it put to use in the music video for Michael Jackson's song “Black or White” and in the film Terminator 2: Judgment Day.