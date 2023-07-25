Celebrating the Skant

For our replica that we previewed at this year’s Star Trek Las Vegas celebration, we were fortunate to be able to take exacting measurements and examine the construction of an original first-season Skant that was sewn under the supervision of Mr. Theiss himself in 1987. We also examined patterns and color reference from original skants in archives that survived from the original production of TNG. We then handed all of this data to our design and prototyping team to create one of the most-exacting replicas of the women’s TNG uniform Skant we’d ever seen. We made a few changes to the construction for ease of wearability — without needing an on-set costume department dresser! Other than changing the overly complicated closure system to a simple side zip, the Skant would look right at home on the TNG set.

So, whether you’re at Sciences station, at Tactical, acting as a counselor to the crew, or commanding a Galaxy Class Starship, we have the uniform for you.

This item is available for pre-order online at ANOVOS.com. It's priced at $250.00 USD, and is available not only in all three divisions (Command, Sciences, and Operations), but in sizes from Small through 2XL. This item is also eligible for our Payment Plan, with details on that available via the website. Estimated shipment in Spring 2018.