    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 17, 2014

    Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Stargazer NCC-2893

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The USS Stargazer NCC-2893 was a Federation Constellation-class starship operated by Starfleet during the 23rd century.  Among its most-notable crew members was Lt. Commander Jean-Luc Picard, who spent 22 years aboard the ship, rising through the ranks from bridge officer to commanding officer. The original captain died aboard the ship, as did Jack Crusher, and the Stargazer saw action during the Cardassian Wars and the so-called Battle of Maxia, in 2355, with the ship’s crew surviving thanks only to what came to be known as the Picard Maneuver.

    Picard was court martialed for the apparent loss of the Stargazer during the Battle of Maxia, but was eventually absolved of the charges. As it turned out, the ship was not destroyed, but rather spent years adrift in space before it was recovered (in 2364) by Captain Picard, then of the USS Enterprise, and tugged to Xendi Starbase 9.

    StarTrek.com's look at the USS Reliant NCC-1864 continues our ongoing celebration of the Ships of the Line, which will carry on from now until the end of the year. The latest in the bestselling Ships of the Line calendar series is available now; visit www.Amazon.com to purchase the 2015 Ships of the Line calendar.

