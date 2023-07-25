Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Stargazer NCC-2893

Picard was court martialed for the apparent loss of the Stargazer during the Battle of Maxia, but was eventually absolved of the charges. As it turned out, the ship was not destroyed, but rather spent years adrift in space before it was recovered (in 2364) by Captain Picard, then of the USS Enterprise, and tugged to Xendi Starbase 9.

