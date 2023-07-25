Published Nov 17, 2014
Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Stargazer NCC-2893
The USS Stargazer NCC-2893 was a Federation Constellation-class starship operated by Starfleet during the 23rd century. Among its most-notable crew members was Lt. Commander Jean-Luc Picard, who spent 22 years aboard the ship, rising through the ranks from bridge officer to commanding officer. The original captain died aboard the ship, as did Jack Crusher, and the Stargazer saw action during the Cardassian Wars and the so-called Battle of Maxia, in 2355, with the ship’s crew surviving thanks only to what came to be known as the Picard Maneuver.
Picard was court martialed for the apparent loss of the Stargazer during the Battle of Maxia, but was eventually absolved of the charges. As it turned out, the ship was not destroyed, but rather spent years adrift in space before it was recovered (in 2364) by Captain Picard, then of the USS Enterprise, and tugged to Xendi Starbase 9.
