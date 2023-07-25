Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Reliant NCC-1864

Khan Noonien Singh commandeered the ship after an away team that included Captain Terrell and Commander Chekov landed on Ceti Alpha V, the planet on which Captain James T. Kirk had marooned Khan, his wife and his supporters years earlier. Khan went on to steal the Genesis Device and engaged Kirk in an Enterprise-Reliant showdown. Khan ultimately set off the Genesis Device, which destroyed the Reliant and killed all those on board, but the Enterprise managed to escape at the very last second.

