Celebrating the Ships of The Line: USS Planck

The USS Planck, which launched in 2377, was a Federation starship. The Merian-class vessel was commanded by Captain Hosc T’Mar, who led a crew of 70. The ship's dedication plaque read as follows: "No pessimist discovered the secrets of the stars or sailed to an uncharted land or opened a new heaven to the human spirit," a quote from Helen Keller. In 2381, the USS Planck, having been refit with a quantum slipstream drive, participated in Project Full Circle, joining the Starfleet expeditionary force in the Delta Quadrant. Matters became dire when the USS Planck and USS Demeter found themselves surrounded by the enemy in the form of 347 Children of the Storm ships. Captain T'Mar ordered the Planck’s warp engines engaged, counting on the warp field to disrupt the energy field enveloping the ship, but the plan backfired. The Planck disintegrated the instant the warp engines powered up, and all hands on deck were lost.