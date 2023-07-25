Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 3, 2014

    Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Lexington NCC-1709

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The USS Lexington NCC-1709 was a Federation Constitution-class heavy cruiser. The starship, under the commend of Commodore Robert Wesley in 2268, joined the Enterprise, Excalibur, Hood and Potemkin in the M-5 computer war games. When the M-5 became unstable, the Lexington took numerous phaser hits from the Enterprise, damaging her severely and leaving 53 members of her crew dead.

    StarTrek.com's look at the USS Lexington NCC-1709 continues our ongoing celebration of the Ships of the Line, which will carry on from now until the end of the year. The latest in the bestselling Ships of the Line calendar series is available now; visit www.Amazon.com to purchase the 2015 Ships of the Line calendar.

