Published Nov 3, 2014
Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Lexington NCC-1709
The USS Lexington NCC-1709 was a Federation Constitution-class heavy cruiser. The starship, under the commend of Commodore Robert Wesley in 2268, joined the Enterprise, Excalibur, Hood and Potemkin in the M-5 computer war games. When the M-5 became unstable, the Lexington took numerous phaser hits from the Enterprise, damaging her severely and leaving 53 members of her crew dead.
