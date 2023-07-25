Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS John Glenn NCC-2707

The late 23rd century saw the arrival of Starfleet's John Glenn-type starships. The USS John Glenn NCC-2707, for example, proudly went into battle -- alongside the USS Sun Tzu and the USS Enterprise-A -- against an unnmaed enemy in an unidentified planetary system. Though it's never been officially confirmed, the USS John Glenn was no doubt named after the legendary Earth astronaut John Glenn. StarTrek.com's look at the USS John Glenn NCC-2707 continues our ongoing celebration of the Ships of the Line, which will carry on from now until the end of the year. The latest in the bestselling Ships of the Line calendar series is available now; visit www.Amazon.com to purchase the 2015 Ships of the Line calendar.