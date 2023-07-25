Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 28, 2014

    Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Farragut Shuttle

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    There's a very good chance that a certain future captain, James T. Kirk, flew aboard one of the USS Farragut's shuttles. Kirk served as navigator on the Farragut, his first deep-space assignment, and was amongst the crew that battled the dikironium cloud creature when it was encountered in 2257. Kirk survived, but 200-plus crewmen, including Captain Garrovick, perished.

    StarTrek.com's look at the USS Farragut shuttle continues our ongoing celebration of the Ships of the Line, which will carry on from now until the end of the year. The latest in the bestselling Ships of the Line calendar series is available now; visit www.Amazon.com to purchase the 2015 Ships of the Line calendar.

