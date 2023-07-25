Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Farragut Shuttle

There's a very good chance that a certain future captain, James T. Kirk, flew aboard one of the USS Farragut's shuttles. Kirk served as navigator on the Farragut, his first deep-space assignment, and was amongst the crew that battled the dikironium cloud creature when it was encountered in 2257. Kirk survived, but 200-plus crewmen, including Captain Garrovick, perished.

