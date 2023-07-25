Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Defiant NX-74205

The Defiant also was transported to the 23rd century, where it met up with the original USS Enterprise during its visit to Deep Space K-7 in 2268. Later, in the Battle of Sector 001 in mid-2373, the Defiant was utilized for her initial purpose… battling the Borg. She, under the command of Worf, attacked an invading Borg cube from the Typhon sector to Earth, suffering major damage in the process. Worf was on the verge of ramming the cube when the USS Enterprise-E rescued the vessel's survivors. Then, the Defiant and Enterprise crews tracked a Borg sphere to 2063 shortly after the cube's destruction to prevent the Borg from sabotaging Zefram Cochrane's first warp flight.

The Defiant, which was heavily armed and equipped with an ablative armor coating, later became a major player during the Dominion War, mining the entrance to the Bajoran wormhole and fighting as part of the Second Fleet. However, in 2375, the Dominion and Breen retook the Chin'toka system during the Second Battle of Chin'toka, and the Defiant was among the 311 ships destroyed in the fray.

