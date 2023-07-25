Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Constellation NCC-1017

Captain James T. Kirk and an landing party from the USS Enterprise eventually arrived on the scene. The Constellation was a barely functioning shell of itself, and the same could be said of Decker, whose grief first led him to use the Enterprise to attack the planet killer and then prompted him to steal a shuttle in a suicide mission that saw him pilot the craft into the maw of the planet killer. Decker died, but not in vain, as Kirk built upon Decker's idea. Chief engineer Montgomery Scott repaired the Constellation sufficiently enough to send it into the planet killer, exploding it from within, thereby killing the planet killer and saving countless lives.

