Celebrating the Ships of the Line: USS Bonchune NCC-70915

The USS Bonchune NCC-70915 was a Federation Nebula-class starship that served Starfleet in the 24th century. The Bonchune and the prototype ship the USS Prometheus came face to face in 2374 after Romulans commandeered the Prometheus. Later, in 2378, when Starfleet expected a Borg attack, the Bonchune was part of the fleet gathered in the Sol system to take them on. Fortunately, the USS Voyager had hijacked a ride within a Borg sphere and then destroyed the sphere, leaving the Voyager to be escorted home by the Bonchune and the other gathered ships.