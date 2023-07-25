Celebrating The Ships of The Line: The USS Prometheus

Romulans hijacked the Prometheus in 2374. It was during this time that the USS Voyager, then stuck in the Delta Quadrant, sent a subspace transmission that was received by the Prometheus. In it was hidden Voyager's EMH, who pretended to be the EMH of the Prometheus and insisted he was a neutral figure in the Starfleet-Romulan conflict occurring aboard the Prometheus. The Voyager's EMH, a Mark I better known as The Doctor, activated the Prometheus' EMH, a newer Mark II. After putting aside their petty differences, the two EMH's proceeded to reclaim control of the ship by utilizing a neurozine gas to knock out the 27 Romulan hijackers. Once back on Voyager, The Doctor informed Captain Janeway that he told Starfleet of Voyager's situation and, as a result, Starfleet -- which long believed Voyager to be lost for good -- redoubled its efforts to locate Voyager. StarTrek.com's look at the USS Prometheus NX-59650 continues our ongoing celebration of the Ships of the Line, which will carry on from now until the end of the year. The latest in the bestselling Ships of the Line calendar series is available now; visit www.Amazon.com to purchase the 2015 Ships of the Line calendar.