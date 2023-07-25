Published Aug 26, 2014
Celebrating The Ships of The Line: The USS Hood (NCC-1703)
The USS Hood (NCC-1703) was a lady without much luck. The 23rd century Constitution-class starship took a beating during a M-5 battle simulation when the computer-controlled USS Enterprise fired upon her. The event occurred in 2268, as the Hood, Enterprise, Lexington, Excalibur and Potemkin engaged in war games, only to have the games turn dangerously real when the Enterprise -- testing Dr. Richard Daystrom's M-5 multitronic computer, which was programmed using his own mental patterns -- killed the crew of the Excalibur and fired upon the unshielded Hood with full force when the M-5 went beserk.
