Celebrating The Ships of The Line: The Phoenix

The Phoenix launched on April 5, 2063, despite an attack by the Borg, thanks to the intervention of crew of the Enterprise-E, including William Riker and Geordi La Forge. The successful launch led to Earth's first contact with extraterrestrials, specifically the Vulcans.

