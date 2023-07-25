Published Aug 19, 2014
Celebrating The Ships of The Line: The Phoenix
It really all began with the Phoenix, didn't it? And for that we can thank Dr. Zefram Chochrane. The Phoenix was built on Earth and holds the distinction of being the first manned spacecraft to travel faster than the speed of light using warp-drive technology. Cochrane, with the help of Lily Sloane, erected the craft in an abandoned Bozeman, Montanta, missile complex, putting to use a U.S. Air Force nuclear missile with a titanium casing.
The Phoenix launched on April 5, 2063, despite an attack by the Borg, thanks to the intervention of crew of the Enterprise-E, including William Riker and Geordi La Forge. The successful launch led to Earth's first contact with extraterrestrials, specifically the Vulcans.
