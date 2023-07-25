Published Dec 22, 2014
Celebrating the Ships of the Line: Galileo II NCC-1701/7
The Galileo II NCC-1701/7 was a Federation Class F shuttlecraft associated with the USS Enterprise NCC-1701. Dr. Sevrin and followers successfully hijacked the shuttle in 2269 and used it to reach the planet, Eden, which proved to be far less idyllic than anyone imagined.
