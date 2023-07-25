Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 22, 2014

    Celebrating the Ships of the Line: Galileo II NCC-1701/7

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Galileo II NCC-1701/7 was a Federation Class F shuttlecraft associated with the USS Enterprise NCC-1701. Dr. Sevrin and followers successfully hijacked the shuttle in 2269 and used it to reach the planet, Eden, which proved to be far less idyllic than anyone imagined.

    StarTrek.com's look at the Galileo NCC-1701/7 continues our ongoing celebration of the Ships of the Line, which will carry on from now until the end of the year. The latest in the bestselling Ships of the Line calendar series is available now; visit www.Amazon.com to purchase the 2015 Ships of the Line calendar.

