Celebrating The Ships of The Line: Enterprise NCC-1701

Constructed in San Francisco and widely considered to have taken her maiden voyage in 2245 under the command of Captain Robert April, the U.S.S. Enterprise (NCC-1701) proudly served Starfleet until her demise in 2285, when Kirk engaged the ship’s self-destruct sequence in order to save the day and keep her from the clutches of the Klingon Empire. The ship was a Federation Constitution-class heavy cruiser built to explore strange new worlds, to serve as home to 400-plus crew, and to withstand the stress of battle. And the Enterprise saw plenty of battle, taking on the Klingons, Romulans, Khan, Kruge and more, not to mention such on-ship threats as Tribbles, all just during Kirk's tenure in the captain's chair. She underwent at least two refits over the years, with one ending abruptly as the Enterprise warped into action to contend with the V'ger crisis.

The Enterprise was ultimately captained by Robert April, Christopher Pike, James T. Kirk, Willard Decker and Spock, with many others temporarily taking command at different times and for various reasons. Nearly 60 officers and crew died aboard the ship, including Scotty's young nephew, Peter Preston, and Spock, who made the ultimate sacrifice in order to restore power to the ship following Khan's attack. In the end, the Enterprise truly went where no one had gone before. She visited approximately 70 different worlds, with the crew encountering 60 some odd species and making first contact with 20-plus of those species.

