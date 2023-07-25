Celebrating the Night Skies from Our National Parks

Inspiring young people to pursue careers in science and technology has always been a part of Star Trek's legacy. I have particularly admired how Nichelle Nichols influenced so many young women to pursue careers at NASA and in STEM since the 70's. As a new board member of The Planetary Society, and through my monthly video newsletter, The Planetary Post, I hope to join Nichelle and promote the message that, if you love Star Trek, you love space exploration and science.

On this episode of the Planetary Post, we celebrate the vibrant night skies that are visible from some of the U.S. National Parks. And, by the way, it's the NPS's centennial. My friend CaLisa spoke to some caretakers of the National Parks, and I can assure you they're far nicer than the Caretaker from Voyager. Also, Dr. Bruce Betts stops by for a Random Space Fact about the OSIRIS-REx Mission that is launching soon.

To learn more about The Planetary Society, please visit www.planetary.org. And just tell them The Doctor sent you. Oh, and don't miss next month's Planetary Post tribute to Star Trek's 50th anniversary.