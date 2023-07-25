Celebrating the Memory of Arlene Martel

StarTrek.com chatted with Martel in 2010, and she spoke fondly of her brief but important visit to the Star Trek universe. Noting the enduring popularity of "Amok Time," she said, "It does hold up. If it didn’t, they wouldn’t re-run it as much as they do. I just saw it a couple of weeks ago. It’s re-run almost more than any other episode, and it seems to be so popular because of the mating issue. To see a Vulcan in the heat of his sexuality is a very interesting thing. It’s interesting to see anyone in that situation, if the story is good, but to see someone who’s usually so repressed going through it, I think that captured people’s imaginations. I think that’s the fascination about it. And then to see how this woman deals with that, and the decisions and choices she makes..."

"My performance, I think, holds up quite well, especially visually," she continued. "I didn’t have that much to say, but I think you see me and my reactions, and my presence is felt. Looking at it, I can see why they cast me in that role."