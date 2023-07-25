Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Mar 29, 2018

    Celebrating the Doctors of Star Trek

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    March 30 is officially National Doctors' Day. Honoring the service of our medics, the holiday was observed for the first time on March 30, 1933. But why March 30? The day was selected in order to celebrate the anniversary of the first use of general anesthesia in surgery. Unlike many pseudo-holidays, this one is legit, as President Bush made it official in 1990.

    StarTrek.com has chosen to mark the occasion with a few GIFs of our favorite and best Trek docs -- including Dr. McCoy, Dr. Crusher, The Doctor, Dr. Phlox, Dr. Bashir and the latest addition, Dr. Culber -- showing off their talents.

    And a Happy National Doctors' Day to you all.

