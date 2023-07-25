Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Star Trek III

-- A fire broke out at Paramount during the filming of Star Trek III, causing some damage near the Genesis Planet set. Among those who helped fight the fire? Captain Kirk... or rather William Shatner, in full Kirk regalia.

-- James B. Sikking, who played Captain Styles, was an old friend of Harve Bennett's and, at the time, a co-star on the landmark television drama Hill Street Blues, on which he played Lt. Howard Hunter. Look for an interview with Sikking tomorrow, here on StarTrek.com.

-- Five different actors portrayed Spock in the film: Carl Steven (Spock at 9), Vadia Potenza (Spock at 13), Stephen Manley (Spock at 17), Joe W. Davis (Spock at 25) and, of course, Leonard Nimoy.