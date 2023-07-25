Celebrating the 15th Anniversary of "Bride of Chaotica!"

DIALOGUE

“I am sure you two were very close, but she is a holodeck character.” – Tuvok to Paris upon finding Constance Goodheart, Paris’ secretary, dead.

“Let me get this straight: Trans-dimensional aliens have mistaken your Captain Proton simulation for reality?” – Janeway to Paris.

“The destucto beam on my rocket ship can disable the death ray, but only if someone gets inside the Fortress of Doom and can shut down the lightning shield.” – Paris to the incredulous Voyager crew.

“Now that we have your blessing.” – B’Elanna to Seven of Nine.

“Stop.” – Tuvok.

“Break a leg.” – B’Elanna to the Doctor as he prepares to play the President of Earth.

“This is how you’ve been spending your free time?” – Janeway to Paris.

“… You can always uncork the pheromones.” – Paris to Janeway.

“We have a saying on Arachnia. It’s lonely at the top.” – Queen Arachnia to Doctor Chaotica.

“Impetuous harlot!” – Chaotica to Queen Arachnia.

“Ha – you’re no match for Arachnia!” – Queen Arachnia.

“My performance was unimpeachable.” – The Doctor.

“He doesn’t give up, does he?” -- Janeway to Paris about Doctor Chaotica.

“They never do.” – Paris, replying to Janeway.

BEST BITS

You’ve got to love it when Harry comments on how familiar the Planet X set seems to him. That, of course, is a reference to the franchise's many recycled locations and also the infamous Planet Hell stage at Paramount, which all the shows utilized to create their assorted alien worlds, often too obviously.