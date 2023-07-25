Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Jun 26, 2015

    Celebrating Take Your Dog to Work Day

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's Take Your Dog to Work Day, and so StarTrek.com thought we'd celebrate The Dogs of Trek. Now, that's a very, very short list even with all the hundreds of hours of Star Trek films and shows. In some cases, dogs were on screen, but they played aliens, as with "The Alien Within," or were created with VFX or they were just puppies. And our favorite dog should surprise no one... it's Portho's from Enterprise. So here's to Porthos as well as the less familiar Dogs of Trek.Maura, the pooch/host in TNG's "Aquiel." Good dog. Bad dog. Very bad dog.

