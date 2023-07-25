Celebrating Robert Wise on What Would've Been His 101st Birthday

Today -- September 10, 2015 -- would have been Robert Wise's 101st birthday. The esteemed director, however, passed away on September 14, 2005, at the age of 91. Wise left moviegoers several wonderful gifts. He edited Orson Welles’ iconic Citizen Kane, earning an Academy Award nomination in the Best Editing category for his work. He later directed such disparate films as The Magnificent Ambersons, The Day the Earth Stood Still, West Side Story, The Haunting, The Sound of Music, The Sand Pebbles, The Andromeda Strain, Audrey Rose and, of course, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, winning Oscars as Best Director for both West Side Story and The Sound of Music.