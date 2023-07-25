Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Sep 10, 2015

    Celebrating Robert Wise on What Would've Been His 101st Birthday

    Celebrating Robert Wise on What Would've Been His 101st Birthday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Today -- September 10, 2015 -- would have been Robert Wise's 101st birthday. The esteemed director, however, passed away on September 14, 2005, at the age of 91. Wise left moviegoers several wonderful gifts. He edited Orson Welles’ iconic Citizen Kane, earning an Academy Award nomination in the Best Editing category for his work. He later directed such disparate films as The Magnificent Ambersons, The Day the Earth Stood Still, West Side Story, The Haunting, The Sound of Music, The Sand Pebbles, The Andromeda Strain, Audrey Rose and, of course, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, winning Oscars as Best Director for both West Side Story and The Sound of Music.

    “By far, and for various reasons, it wasn't one of my favorite experiences," Wise went on to say. “The day-to-day on the set, directing the actors and working with Gene (Roddenberry), was fine, but we were rewriting the script every day, to the very last day of shooting.”

