Published Oct 26, 2016
Celebrating National Pumpkin Day, Trek-Style
Happy National Pumpkin Day, everyone! According to NationalDayCalendar.com, National Pumpkin Day is observed annually on October 26. People across the nation enjoy cake, pie, cookies, bars, pudding, coffee, smoothies, candy, breads, muffins, soups, cheesecake, oatmeal, lasagna and more, all made with delicious pumpkin. To celebrate the occasion, StarTrek.com invited readers to submit pictures of the Trek-themed pumpkins they either carved or painted. Below are seven of our favorite submissions:
Chelsea Young carved the Delta symbol.
Kayla Buzzard painted the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Merril Bedrin Lundgren's son drew on a mini-pumpkin and dressed it up as Spock.
Shawn Strook carved Spock’s face.
Howard Chumsky carved Spock flashing the Vulcan greeting gesture.
Christopher West carved a trio of elaborately detailed Trek-themed pumpkins.
James Hall quite literally carved Worf into a pumpkin as if it were wood.
And feel free to share YOUR carved or painted Trek pumpkin on our Facebook page. Thank you for the submissions!