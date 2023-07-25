Celebrating Khan Cinematographer Jay Gayne Rescher

With a limited budget of $11 million dollars - in contrast with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back made two years earlier for $18 million dollars - Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan still managed to become one of science fiction's most-influential films (and the film to have the highest-grossing weekend opening of all-time as of June 1982). A significant reason for the film's success then, and its continued relevance 35 years later, is the contributions made by the talented behind the scenes artists who, as the film's writer/director Nicholas Meyer says, thrived creatively despite limitations of budget, time and technology.

Our research into the making of TWOK is centered upon the idea of celebrating those contributions. One of those deserving of accolades is Jay Gayne Rescher, A.S.C. Serving as TWOK's cinematographer, Rescher brought with him decades of television and film experience and gave the film a more expensive look than its small sets and limited budget would otherwise have displayed.