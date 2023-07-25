Celebrating James Doohan's Life on the 9th Anniversary of His Death

It's hard to believe, but today, July 20, 2014, marks the ninth anniversary of the death of Star Trek's one and only James Doohan. The actor was beloved by millions of fans across the globe for his portrayal of Montgomery Scott, better known as Scotty, on Star Trek: The Original Seriesand in the TOS films, as well as in The Animated Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Generations, not to mention various Star Trek video games and audionovels. He also spent decades as a fan favorite at Star Trek and sci-fi conventions in the United States and around the world, sharing stories about Star Trek, his life and his career. The actor's passing came as no surprise, as he'd been in declining health for several years and finally succumbed to Alzheimer's disease and pneumonia. He left behind his wife, Wende, and seven children.