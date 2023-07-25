Published Jul 20, 2014
Celebrating James Doohan's Life on the 9th Anniversary of His Death
It's hard to believe, but today, July 20, 2014, marks the ninth anniversary of the death of Star Trek's one and only James Doohan. The actor was beloved by millions of fans across the globe for his portrayal of Montgomery Scott, better known as Scotty, on Star Trek: The Original Seriesand in the TOS films, as well as in The Animated Series, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Generations, not to mention various Star Trek video games and audionovels. He also spent decades as a fan favorite at Star Trek and sci-fi conventions in the United States and around the world, sharing stories about Star Trek, his life and his career. The actor's passing came as no surprise, as he'd been in declining health for several years and finally succumbed to Alzheimer's disease and pneumonia. He left behind his wife, Wende, and seven children.
Doohan, of course, was not Scottish, but rather Canadian. And though his heroics in Star Trek were the stuff of legend, in real life he was an even greater hero. On June 6, 1944, Doohan, on his very first combat mission during World War II, was among the Allied troops that stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on D-Day to battle Hitler's Nazi forces and liberate mainland Europe. Doohan, a pilot and captain in the Royal Canadian Artillery Regiment, took six hits from machine-gun fire. One bullet severed his middle right finger, four struck his leg and one barreled into his chest. A silver cigarette case stopped the bullet to the chest.
Please join StarTrek.com in remembering Doohan today. And below, feel free to share your fondest memory of the actor.