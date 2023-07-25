Celebrating Frank Gorshin, Bele on TOS

The late, great Frank Gorshin left behind too many memorable performances to count, but a pair of characters remain front and center in the minds of television viewers everywhere: The Riddler on Batman and Commissioner Bele in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Let That Be Your Last Battlefield." The actor/comedian/impressionist/Vegas veteran was born on April 5, 1933, and would have turned 84 today. Sadly, he passed away in 2005. Today, we celebrate Gorshin's birthday with some facts and anecdotes you may not have known:

Pittsburgh, Baby

Gorshin was born on April 5, 1933, in Pittsburgh, PA, and was raised there as well. He landed his first professional job at age 17... after winning a talent contest.

A Really Great Show