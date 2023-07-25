Published Jun 11, 2015
Celebrating DeForest Kelley's Life
Celebrating DeForest Kelley's Life
It's a sad but unavoidable reality: with the passage of time we're losing many of our most-beloved Star Trek: The Original Series regulars and guest stars, as well as important behind-the-scenes figures. Just in the past few months we've bid farewell to Leonard Nimoy, Grace Lee Whitney, Venita Wolf, Harve Bennett, Eddie Hice and Don Mankiewicz. Today, though, marks the 16th anniversary of the first major death to occur among the legendary TOS cast. DeForest Kelley died on June 11, 1999. Rather than focus on his death, StarTrek.com thought we'd mark the occasion by celebrating his life.
Star Trek
Star Trek
From Sawdust to Stardust: The Biography of DeForest Kelley, Star Trek’s Dr. McCoy
DeForest Kelley: A Harvest of Memories
Star Trek
Star Trek Monthly
Star Trek
High Noon
High Noon
High Noon
Star Trek Monthly
New York Times