Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 11, 2015

    Celebrating DeForest Kelley's Life

    Celebrating DeForest Kelley's Life

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    It's a sad but unavoidable reality: with the passage of time we're losing many of our most-beloved Star Trek: The Original Series regulars and guest stars, as well as important behind-the-scenes figures. Just in the past few months we've bid farewell to Leonard Nimoy, Grace Lee Whitney, Venita Wolf, Harve Bennett, Eddie Hice and Don Mankiewicz. Today, though, marks the 16th anniversary of the first major death to occur among the legendary TOS cast. DeForest Kelley died on June 11, 1999. Rather than focus on his death, StarTrek.com thought we'd mark the occasion by celebrating his life.

    Star Trek
    Star Trek




    From Sawdust to Stardust: The Biography of DeForest Kelley, Star Trek’s Dr. McCoy
    DeForest Kelley: A Harvest of Memories



    Star Trek
    Star Trek Monthly


    Star Trek
    High Noon
    High Noon
    High Noon
    Star Trek Monthly

    New York Times






    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top