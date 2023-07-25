Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Sep 8, 2017

    Celebrating 51 years of Star Trek with ZEFilms

    By Star Trek Online

    Fifty-one years ago, the very first episode of Star Trek graced our television sets. Captain Kirk led Spock, Sulu, Scotty, Uhura, Bones (and later Chekov) across the stars in search of new life and new civilizations. Since then, Star Trek has had five live-action television shows and 13 movies, continuing the story of the Final Frontier. In a few weeks, Star Trek: Discovery will bring forth the newest chapter in Trek canon. We couldn’t be more proud to be a part of that legacy with our own seven (almost eight)-year mission.

    To celebrate, we at Star Trek Online asked superstar in-game filmmaker ZEFilms to create a little tribute to the Trek that has gone before -- and to the future still to come. Here it is, and we hope you enjoy.

    Happy Star Trek Day!

