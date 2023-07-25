Celebrate Trek's 45th Anniversary with Fan Mosaics

The latest and coolest Star Trek product to come down the pike won’t be complete without… you. Fan Mosaics invites Star Trek fans to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Star Trek by uploading their own images for inclusion in a trio of Star Trek photo mosaics that will depict Captain Kirk, Spock and the U.S.S. Enterprise. Those photo mosaics will then be transformed into limited-edition prints. Only 2,500 fans can submit images for and own each individual Star Trek photo mosaic, and just 1,701 people can submit images for and own the Deluxe Edition Set featuring the three photo mosaics complete with gold metallic highlights. And, in a savvy bit of timing, it’ll all start at 12 midnight ET when it turns September 8, the actual 45th anniversary of the TOS premiere.

To join in the fun of creating the ultimate personalized Star Trek collectible, visit the Star Trek Fan Mosaics website. Right now, there’s a countdown page and a “Notify Me” link, and on September 8 it will spring to life for fans to upload an image for the Kirk, Spock and/or Enterprise mosaics. For those fans who participate, the cost will include the image upload, one 24"x36" print of each mosaic they’ve selected, as well as a numbered certificate of participation and authenticity.