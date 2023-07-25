Celebrate TNG30 with "Poker Face" Data Pin

FanSets, in honor of Star Trek: The Next Generation's 30th anniversary, has created a limited-edition "Poker Face" Data pin made especially for the upcoming Star Trek Las Vegas event. The "Poker Face" Data pin, like a real Las Vegas poker chip, measures approximately two inches in diameter. FanSets has sold out every Star Trek exclusive to date, and fans have been asking for the pins to be available outside the event. So, this is your pre-order chance to own a piece of Star Trek... lore (pun intended), which will not be sold after the event.

All orders from the FanSets website for this pin will ship four (4) weeks after the event; approximately Sept 5th. You cannot order the pin on the website and pick it up at STLV. If you prefer to buy it at STLV, please do not pre-order from the website, but rather visit the FanSets booth during the event.This pre-sale will end on Tuesday, August 1st at 6:00 MST. Pre-ordering it will guarantee you a pin. Each pin will cost $15, plus shipping.Go to www.fansets.com to pre-order the Data pin, and check out their Facebook page as well.