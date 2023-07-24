Published Jul 7, 2021
Celebrate the 55th Anniversary with These New Star Trek Releases and More
Add these to your collection!
Just in time to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the September 8, 1966 airing of the very first Star Trek episode, Paramount Home Entertainment and CBS Home Entertainment will debut the following new releases for every fan’s collection on September 7, 2021 in the United States (with international releases on September 6 in the United Kingdom, September 8 in France and September 9 in Germany).
STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4 MOVIES 4K ULTRA HD/BLU-RAY COLLECTION:
For the first time ever, experience the original four Star Trek films in stunning 4K Ultra HD. Newly remastered from original elements for optimal picture quality, each film is presented with Dolby Vision® and HDR-10.* This exceptional collection includes four Ultra HD discs, as well as four remastered Blu-ray discs with hours of previously released bonus content. Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home are presented on both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Discs, along with access to digital copies of the theatrical version of each film. A detailed list of the disc contents follows:
Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Ultra HD
- Isolated score in Dolby 2.0—NEW!
- Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
Star Trek: The Motion Picture Blu-ray
- Isolated score in Dolby 2.0—NEW!
- Commentary by Michael & Denise Okuda, Judith & Garfield Reeves-Stevens and Daren Dochterman
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Special Star Trek Reunion (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 001: The Mystery Behind V’ger
- Deleted Scenes
- Storyboards
- Trailers (HD)
- TV Spots
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan Blu-ray
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer (Director's Cut and Theatrical Version)
- Commentary by Director Nicholas Meyer and Manny Coto (Theatrical Version)
- Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda (Director’s Cut)
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Captain’s Log
- Designing Khan
- Original Interviews with William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, and Ricardo Montalbán
- Where No Man Has Gone Before: The Visual Effects of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- James Horner: Composing Genesis (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Collecting Star Trek’s Movie Relics (HD)
- A Novel Approach
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 002: Mystery Behind Ceti Alpha VI (HD)
- Farewell
- A Tribute to Ricardo Montalbán (HD)
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
- Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Blu-ray
- Commentary by director Leonard Nimoy, writer/producer Harve Bennett, director of photography Charles Correll and Robin Curtis
- Commentary by Ronald D. Moore and Michael Taylor
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Captain’s Log
- Terraforming and the Prime Directive
- Industry Light & Magic: The Visual Effects of Star Trek
- Spock: The Early Years (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Space Docks and Birds of Prey
- Speaking Klingon
- Klingon and Vulcan Costumes
- Star Trek and the Science Fiction Museum and Hall of Fame (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 003: Mystery Behind the Vulcan Katra Transfer
- Photo Gallery
- Production
- The Movie
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home 4K Ultra HD
- Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
- Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Blu-ray
- Commentary by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy
- Commentary by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman
- Library Computer (HD)
- Production
- Future’s Past: A Look Back
- On Location
- Dailies Deconstruction
- Below-the-Line: Sound Design
- Pavel Chekov’s Screen Moments (HD)
- The Star Trek Universe
- Time Travel: The Art of the Possible
- The Language of Whales
- A Vulcan Primer
- Kirk’s Women
- The Three-Picture Saga (HD)
- Star Trek for a Cause (HD)
- Starfleet Academy SCISEC Brief 004: The Whale Probe (HD)
- Visual Effects
- From Outer Space to the Ocean
- The Bird of Prey
- Original Interviews
- Leonard Nimoy
- William Shatner
- DeForest Kelley
- Tributes
- Roddenberry Scrapbook
- Featured Artist: Mark Lenard
- Production Gallery
- Storyboards
- Theatrical Trailer (HD)
International Release Dates
- Australia - September 1
- United Kingdom - September 6
- France - September 8
- Germany - September 9
STAR TREK: THE ORIGINAL 4 MOVIES ON BLU-RAY
Each of the original four Star Trek films will also be available individually on Blu-ray with the bonus content detailed above. Newly remastered versions of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (both the theatrical and director’s cut), Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home are presented in high definition along with digital copies of the theatrical version of each film.
For the first time ever, the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series will be released on Blu-ray in highly collectible Steelbook packaging. Featuring every episode in brilliant high definition, along with over nine hours of previously released special features, including cast and crew interviews, commentaries, documentaries and archival materials, the 20-disc set will be packaged in three stunning Steelbooks, all housed inside an eye-catching slipcase commemorating the 55 years of Star Trek.Pre-order here.
Update 07/30/2021:Due to delays in manufacturing, the release of Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Blu-ray Steelbook will be delayed from September 7 to October 26, 2021. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community of fans.
FATHOM EVENTS
In addition, in celebration of the 55th anniversary, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will bring Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home back to select cinemas for a special two-day event on August 19 and 22. Additional details will be announced at a later date.