Celebrate the 55th Anniversary with These New Star Trek Releases and More

For the first time ever, the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series will be released on Blu-ray in highly collectible Steelbook packaging. Featuring every episode in brilliant high definition, along with over nine hours of previously released special features, including cast and crew interviews, commentaries, documentaries and archival materials, the 20-disc set will be packaged in three stunning Steelbooks, all housed inside an eye-catching slipcase commemorating the 55 years of Star Trek.Pre-order here.

Update 07/30/2021:Due to delays in manufacturing, the release of Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Blu-ray Steelbook will be delayed from September 7 to October 26, 2021. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community of fans.